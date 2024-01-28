Walman skated to a plus-2 rating with a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over Vegas.

With a career-high 10 goals and eight assists on the season ledger, Walman has tied a personal best in points from last year when he totaled 63 games. He continues to be an underrated fantasy option playing alongside 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider, and Walman's presence affords the Wings the luxury of having supreme passer Shayne Gostisbehere on the third pair in order to create offensive mismatches. Walman may not be the most exciting fantasy option, but he's averaging 19:56 of ice time per game in his hockey prime.