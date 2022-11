Walman (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut Tuesday against Anaheim, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.

Walman sat out the first 15 games of the 2022-23 campaign following offseason shoulder surgery. He is projected to be paired with Jordan Oesterle. Walman registered four assists, 39 shots on goal, 32 blocks and 26 hits in 19 games with the Red Wings last year.