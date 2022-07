Walman is recovering from shoulder surgery and won't be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Walman underwent surgery, but he'll miss the start of the 2022-23 campaign at a minimum. The 26-year-old defender picked up three goals and 10 points through 51 top-level appearances split between the Blues and the Red Wings last season.