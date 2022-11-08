Walman (shoulder) is in line to return on the Wings' West Coast trip that starts Saturday against the Kings and concludes Nov. 17 versus the Sharks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Walman is rounding out his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, remaining on track for a mid-November return. Once he's fully ready to rock, the depth defenseman should help stabilize the third pair that currently includes Jordan Oesterle and Gustav Lindstrom.