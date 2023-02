Walman agreed to terms on a three-year, $10.2 million contract extension with Detroit on Tuesday.

Walman has seen a strong uptick in ice time, averaging 18:55 this season in which he has registered five goals, five assists and 95 shots on goal. While the 27-year-old blueliner is never going to be a Norris Trophy candidate, he should still be capable of pushing for 15-20 points per season and offering decent mid-range fantasy value, especially in formats that utilize blocks.