Walman (upper body) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Walman was unable to take part in the 2023 IIHF World Championship because of an upper-body issue. He produced nine goals, 18 points, 140 shots on net and 121 blocked shots in 63 games last season. Walman is projected to be back alongside Moritz Seider on Detroit's top defense pairing during the 2023-24 campaign.