Walman (undisclosed) is expected back in the lineup versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Walman will avoid missing any game action after being injured while playing in Sweden against Toronto. The blueliner has just one point in his last five contests despite averaging 2:51 of ice time with the man advantage. Even with the recent slump, Walman should challenge for the 20-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career.