Walman (upper body) is not expected to play Monday versus Vancouver, Red Wings play-by-play announcer Ken Kal reports.

Walman remains day-to-day after missing Monday's morning skate. He also sat out Saturday's contest versus the Canucks following an injury sustained in last Thursday's matchup with Calgary. Walman has registered nine points, 78 shots on goal, 63 blocks and 30 hits in 34 games this season. Jordan Oesterle could fill in on the back end again Monday.