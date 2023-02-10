Walman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered Thursday versus Calgary, Red Wings' reporter Carley Johnston reports.
Walman was not at practice Friday. He should be considered day-to-day at this time. Walman has five goals and nine points with a plus-14 rating in 34 games this season.
