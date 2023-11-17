Walman suffered an undisclosed injury during Friday's game against Toronto and won't return.
Walman sustained the injury when he crashed into the net during the second period, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Going into Friday's action, the 27-year-old defenseman had four goals, seven points, 18 PIM, four hits and 43 blocks in 16 appearances this season. If he can't play Wednesday versus New Jersey, then Jeff Petry will likely draw back into the lineup after being scratched Friday.
