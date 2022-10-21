Walman (shoulder) was seen at practice without a non-contact jersey Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings are easing Walman back from shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, Gustav Lindstrom is rounding out the third defensive pair with Robert Hagg for a Red Wings team that has yet to lose in regulation.
