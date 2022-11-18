Walman scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Walman tallied a go-ahead goal in the second period after an assist from Michael Rasmussen. The goal was Walman's first point in two contests this season, as he was sidelined for the first month of the campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery. The blueliner had 10 points in 51 contests between the Blues and the Red Wings last year, so he shouldn't be expected to do much, especially if he remains on the third pairing.