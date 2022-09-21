Walman (shoulder) is slated to rejoin the lineup in mid-November, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Walman had previously been ruled out for the start of the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Despite his expected absence, the clubs till gave Walman a new one-year deal back in August. With Mark Pysyk (Achilles) also facing a long-term absence, Jordan Oesterle and Gustav Lindstrom figure to fill out the third pairing with Robert Hagg also in the mix. Walman will certainly be designated for long-term injured reserve closer to Opening Night.