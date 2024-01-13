Walman (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus LA, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Walman has nine goals, 17 points, 16 hits and 110 blocks in 38 outings this campaign. He took a stinger during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. Walman was able to stay in the contest, logging 24:19 of ice time, and he practiced Friday, but his absence Saturday might still be related to that incident. With Walman unavailable, Justin Holl is projected to draw back into the lineup after being scratched in the Red Wings' past two games.