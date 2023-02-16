Walman (upper body) will miss Wednesday's game versus Edmonton.
Walman is set to be absent for his third straight game. He has five goals and nine points in 34 contests this season. With Walman unavailable, Gustav Lindstrom is projected to stay in the lineup for the second consecutive game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Slated to sit•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Out of action Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Extends point streak in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Completes Red Wings' comeback•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Efficient despite team loss•