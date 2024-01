Walman is battling an illness and won't play Sunday versus the Maple Leafs, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Walman's absence Saturday was initially undisclosed -- he'd taken a knock earlier in the week but had also been sick, and it's the latter issue that will keep him out Sunday. The 27-year-old will miss a second game in a row but may be able to return versus the Panthers on Wednesday.