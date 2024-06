Rychlovsky penned a two-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Monday.

Rychlovsky has spent his entire career playing for Bili Tygri Liberec in Czechia, including racking up 26 goals and 20 assists in 51 games this season. By signing his entry-level deal, the 22-year-old winger seems poised to make the transition to North America next season -- though he likely will have to start his career in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids before getting a crack at the Red Wings roster.