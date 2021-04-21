Vrana (illness) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, per the NHL's official media site.
Vrana will return to the lineup after missing Monday's game against the Stars due to an illness. The 25-year-old has played two games since arriving in Detroit, recording a goal while averaging 16:53 of ice time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Out Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Scores in debut with new team•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Ready for Red Wings debut•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: GM plans expanded role for new winger•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Swapped in Mantha trade•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Returning to lineup•