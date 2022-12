Vrana (personal) was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday for a conditioning stint, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

Vrana hasn't played since Oct. 15, so this is an opportunity for him to get back into the swing of things. He was in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The 26-year-old had 13 goals and 19 points in 26 games in 2021-22.