Vrana notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.
Vrana was back in the lineup after missing Monday's game due to an illness. The 25-year-old winger set up Valtteri Filppula's second-period tally. Vrana has two points in three games as a Red Wing, and he's up to 27 points through 42 contests overall when factoring in his time with the Capitals before the trade deadline.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Out Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Scores in debut with new team•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Ready for Red Wings debut•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: GM plans expanded role for new winger•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Swapped in Mantha trade•