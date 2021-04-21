Vrana notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Vrana was back in the lineup after missing Monday's game due to an illness. The 25-year-old winger set up Valtteri Filppula's second-period tally. Vrana has two points in three games as a Red Wing, and he's up to 27 points through 42 contests overall when factoring in his time with the Capitals before the trade deadline.