Vrana had a goal and an assist with a game-high seven shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vrana opened the scoring 6:40 into the first period, deflecting a point shot for his 19th goal of the season. He also picked up the primary assist on Valtteri Filppula's game-tying goal late in the final frame. Vrana has been terrific for the Red Wings ever since he was acquired from Washington at the trade deadline, producing eight goals and three assists in 11 games with Detroit.