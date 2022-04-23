Vrana registered a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

Vrana was left all alone for a one-timer from the slot, converting his 13th goal through 23 games. The Czech winger's been shooting with pinpoint accuracy, as 21.6 percent of his shots have brushed twine. A shoulder injury prevented Vrana from playing until March 8, though he's looked rather spry as the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.