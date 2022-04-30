Vrana recorded a primary assist in the season finale Friday, helping the Red Wings to a 5-3 win over the Devils.

Vrana finished the season with 13 goals and six assists through 26 games and 14:56 of average ice time. The Wings carefully managed his workload following a significant shoulder injury, but he looked good during the final stretch of the season playing alongside Pius Suter and veteran Sam Gagner. According to Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press, the Wings are moving on from head coach Jeff Blashill and a pair of assistant coaches, although this shouldn't have a negative impact on Vrana's role for next season.