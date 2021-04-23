Vrana scored four goals on six shots and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Vrana outscored the Stars by himself, and he did so in a variety of ways. His second goal came on a tip of a Danny DeKeyser shot, and Vrana's third was on a breakaway. The Czech winger has five goals and an assist in four games since he joined the Wings, and he's at 31 points through 43 appearances overall. He's taken on a top-line role in Detroit, so he could be a solid addition to fantasy rosters down the stretch.