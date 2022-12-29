Vrana (personal) started his conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Vrana, who hasn't competed with the Red Wings since Oct. 15, dressed for the Griffins during their 4-1 loss to host Rockford. The 26-year-old forward registered two shots and a minus-2 rating. Before leaving the Red Wings to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, Vrana had one goal and one assist in two outings. Vrana is expected to make his NHL return against the visiting Devils on Jan. 4.
