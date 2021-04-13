Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman hopes that Vrana (not injury-related) will assume a bigger role than he had with the Capitals, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Vrana was involved in one of the more notable trades Monday, which included power forward Anthony Mantha moving from the Wings to the Capitals. While Detroit runs a far inferior offense and power play compared to what Vrana's been accustomed to in D.C., it's easy to envision a top-six role with a healthy amount of man-advantage rink run for the Czech winger. Vrana -- who is cashing out the balance of a two-year, $6.7 million contract -- will be a restricted free agent in the summer.