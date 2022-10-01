Vrana (illness) is slated to play Saturday in preseason action against Chicago, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Vrana had been dealing with an illness this week. He is projected to play alongside Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno in Saturday's contest. Vrana was limited to just 26 games last season after returning from shoulder surgery.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Missing preseason matchup•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Ends season on high note•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Converts power-play shot•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Two tallies including game-winner•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Another two-goal outing•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Two points in Sunday's loss•