Vrana returned from an illness to make his preseason debut in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. He registered a goal and an assist.
Vrana is a key fixture in the top-six group, so it's going to be critical for him to stay healthy this season. His 2021-22 campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury that required surgery.
