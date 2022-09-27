Vrana will not be in action against Pittsburgh on Tuesday after coming down with an illness, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings suit up again versus Chicago on Wednesday, so Vrana could still be in the lineup for that contest. Still, with it being the preseason, there is no reason for Detroit to put Vrana onto the ice if he's not feeling 100 percent. Once the season starts, Vrana should be in a top-six role where he figures to offer decent top-half fantasy value.
