Vrana scored and earned a primary assist on the eventual game-winner, leading the Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Saturday.

Vrana, who can score from a variety of angles, could have an increased role this season. The 2014 first-round draft pick was moved up to the Red Wings' top line when Tyler Bertuzzi was injured during the second period. He was an instant hit with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. As Bertuzzi exited, Vrana joined a rush with Raymond after gaining control of a loose puck, entered the offensive zone, and converted on a shot from a severe angle at 4:34 of the second period. Vrana is attempting to rebound from an injury-shortened campaign and could receive additional time on the top line if Bertuzzi is out for an extended period.