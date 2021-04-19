Vrana (illness) will not be available for Monday's game against Dallas.
Fortunately, Vrana's illness is not COVID-19 related, so he could be back as soon as Tuesday against the Stars. The 25-year-old has one goal while averaging 16:53 of ice time in his two games since joining the Red Wings.
