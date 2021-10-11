Vrana (shoulder) was shifted to injured reserve Monday.
Vrana was already expected to be out until sometime in 2022 after undergoing shoulder surgery so this is simply a paper move by Detroit. The 25-year-old racked up 11 points in as many games after being traded to the Red Wings last season. Once he's healthy, Vrana will slide right back into the top-six.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Headed for surgery•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Seeing specialist Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Hurts shoulder Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Finalizing visa issue•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Agrees to terms with Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Continues to produce in Motown•