Vrana scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Carolina.

Vrana got the Red Wings on the board with a beauty late in the second period with Carolina leading 2-0. The 25-year-old stole the puck at Hurricanes' blueline, powered through the zone and lifted a backhander over netminder James Reimer for his 17th goal of year. Vrana has scored six times and added an assist in his seven games since being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline.