Vrana (personal) isn't likely to play Friday night against host Chicago, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings are not putting a specific timeline on Vrana's absence, but the top-six winger is currently listed as a non-roster player and initial reports suggest that he will not be making a quick return. Dominik Kubalik ascended from the fourth line to the first line when Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) sustained his injury, and a Vrana absence should afford additional opportunities for the likes of rookie Elmer Soderblom and Filip Zadina, with the latter having a lot to prove in his fifth year.