Vrana (personal) was at practice Friday in a non-contact jersey, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

This is exciting news as Vrana played the first two games of the season, scoring once and adding an assist, and then went into the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Vrana will be a top-six forward upon his return to the lineup and that bodes well the Red Wings, who have had trouble finding the back of the net as they are the ninth-lowest scoring team in the NHL. He is in follow-up care and has been made eligible to return to action by the NHL and NHLPA.