Vrana scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Not only did Vrana score in his Red Wings debut, but it was the game-winner. The 25-year-old is up to 26 points, 71 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 40 contests this year. He spent five years with the Capitals, but Vrana should be able to enjoy a solid top-six role with more power-play responsibility in Detroit.