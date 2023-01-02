Vrana (personal) will play three games this week for AHL Grand Rapids after having his conditioning stint extended, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Vrana hasn't picked up a point in three appearances with the Griffins. He hasn't played for Detroit since Oct. 15 due to a personal matter. Vrana spent time in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program prior to rejoining the Red Wings in mid-December.