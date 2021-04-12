The Red Wings acquired Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick via trade from the Capitals for Anthony Mantha on Monday.

After scoring 25 goals last season, Vrana endured some struggles this year, and he was a healthy scratch twice in April. The 25-year-old has accrued 11 goals and 25 points through 39 games this season. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer. Vrana will be a key piece of the Red Wings' ongoing rebuild, and he projects as a top-six right wing for the rest of the season. He likely won't play in Monday's road game versus the Hurricanes, but he could make his Red Wings debut Thursday against the Blackhawks.