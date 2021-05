Vrana scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

With the Red Wings down 2-0 midway through the second period, Vrana helped spark a rally that kicked off with Joe Veleno's first NHL goal. Vrana has thrived since the trade from Washington, and in 10 games with Detroit he has seven goals -- including three game-winners -- and nine points.