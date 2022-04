Vrana scored two goals including the game-winner in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning.

He gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead early in the second period, then potted the final tally of the night early in the third. Vrana has found a groove over the last few weeks, scoring seven goals and 11 points over the last 12 games after missing most of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in training camp.