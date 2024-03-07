Reimer surrendered two goals on 14 shots in a 7-2 defeat to Colorado on Wednesday.

After Alex Lyon allowed five goals on 40 shots through the first two periods, Reimer came on in relief to start the third, where he allowed two more tallies in the lopsided defeat. The veteran netminder had been solid recently in limited work behind Lyon, going 3-0-0 with a stellar .964 save percentage in his prior four outings. Overall, he's 6-6-2 with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season. Reimer should get at least one start later this week, with Detroit playing back-to-back road games versus Arizona and Vegas on Friday and Saturday, respectively.