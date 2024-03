Reimer will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Reimer will make his third appearance in the Red Wings' last four games. He replaced Alex Lyon on Tuesday in a 7-3 loss to Buffalo. Reimer is 6-7-2 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He will face the Sabres, who have won three games in a row and are just three points behind the Red Wings and Islanders in a fight for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.