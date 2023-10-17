Reimer made 23 saves in Monday's 4-0 win over Columbus.

It was quite a way for Reimer to start his tenure with Detroit, as he turned aside 23 shots in a shutout victory. The 35-year-old veteran posted a 12-21-8 record with an .890 save percentage last season with San Jose. Reimer was slated to open the year as the Red Wings' backup, though Ville Husso had struggled a bit early in the season, allowing seven goals in his first two games, potentially opening the door for Reimer to take on a larger role.