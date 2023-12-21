Reimer made 36 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg.

The Red Wings defense was simply overwhelmed, and Reimer had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him. With Ville Husso (lower body) on IR and Alex Lyon (upper body) also unavailable, the Detroit crease belongs to Reimer at the moment, but he's given up 12 goals on 89 shots while taking the loss in three straight appearances.