Reimer is expected to start at home against Florida on Thursday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Reimer has a 2-1-0 record, 1.68 GAA and .939 save percentage in three contests this season. The 35-year-old goaltender faced the Panthers once last season while he was a member of the Sharks, saving 41 of 44 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout loss. In 2023-24, Florida has gotten off to a sluggish start offensively, averaging 2.75 goals per game.
More News
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Looks great in red and white so far•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Solid in Sunday's win•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Starting Sunday•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Blanks Blue Jackets in Wings debut•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Tending twine Monday•