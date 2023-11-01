Reimer is expected to start at home against Florida on Thursday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Reimer has a 2-1-0 record, 1.68 GAA and .939 save percentage in three contests this season. The 35-year-old goaltender faced the Panthers once last season while he was a member of the Sharks, saving 41 of 44 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout loss. In 2023-24, Florida has gotten off to a sluggish start offensively, averaging 2.75 goals per game.