Reimer made 25 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Minnesota blew open a 2-2 game with three straight goals in just over two minutes during the third period. Reimer is wilting under a heavier workload with both Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body) on IR, and he's coughed up at least five goals in four of his last five outings with a horrendous 5.09 GAA and .853 save percentage over that stretch. It wouldn't be a surprise if Michael Hutchinson began to see more action until Detroit's goaltending crew gets healthier.