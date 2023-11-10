Reimer stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

It was a frustrating night for the veteran netminder as two of Montreal's tallies, including Cole Caufield's OT winner, came on the power play while Reimer was screened. He still has yet to allow more than three goals in a game this season, and through five starts he sports a 1.80 GAA and .933 save percentage to go with a 2-2-1 record. Ville Husso (3.57 GAA, .890 SvP) continues to get more work in the Detroit crease, but that may not be the case much longer if Reimer keeps out-performing him.