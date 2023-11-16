Reimer turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

It was a wild affair in Stockholm, as Ottawa took a 4-0 lead early in the second period only to see Detroit storm back and tie it before the second intermission. Reimer made a number of big stops to help keep the comeback alive, but he'd probably like another crack at the OT winner -- with just two seconds left, Tim Stutzle took a two-handed swing at a puck in midair that the netminder had lost sight of, and it fluttered over Reimer's head as he reflexively ducked. It's the first time this season the 35-year-old has given up more than three goals in a game, but despite his sharp 2.30 GAA and .917 save percentage, he only sports a 2-2-2 record. With Ville Husso remaining back in North America for the birth of his child, it'll likely be Alex Lyon in the crease for the Red Wings on Friday against the Maple Leafs.