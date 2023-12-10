Reimer saved all 11 shots that came his way in relief duty on the way to Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Reimer stepped into the crease to start the third period after scheduled starter Alex Lyon permitted four goals on 25 shots. Ironically, Reimer hadn't played since a Nov. 16 contest against the Senators in Sweden for the NHL Global Series, when he set aside 29 of 34 shots and ended up saddled with an overtime loss. The Red Wings are unique because they have three goalies on the active roster, with Ville Husso's 14 appearances leading the trio. There's simply not enough work for Reimer to stand out in fantasy, despite his impressive 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage between seven contests.