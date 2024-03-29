Reimer made 29 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Reimer stopped 15 pucks in the first period, and the first 19 shots he faced. But when the gates open, he and the Wings were flooded. Reimer allowed four goals in a 15:41 span of the second period. The Wings are in free fall and have lost 11 of their last 14 games. However, Reimer was in net for the three wins in that span and is 3-1-0 with a .915 save percentage in his last four starts. But beware activating him based on this short window of decent performance -- the Wings have several tough matchups coming up, and the team is too much of a risk overall.